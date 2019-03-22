LaMarcus Aldridge: I keep telling Damian Lillard I’ll return to Trail Blazers

When LaMarcus Aldridge requested a trade from the Spurs in 2017, he reportedly tried to return to the Trail Blazers. He patched things up with San Antonio, but apparently his desire to join Portland hasn’t dissipated.

Aldridge on Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, Jason Quick of The Athletic:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I keep telling him I’m going to come back and finish there. That’s something him and I have talked about — playing together again.

It’s great Aldridge and Lillard have found a deeper connection. Aldridge left Portland on bad terms. Quick’s story has many great details about Aldridge’s and Lillard’s relationship now.

But this is the type of thing players talk about far more frequently than actually comes to fruition. Will Aldridge actually sign with the Trail Blazers later in his career? Will they actually want him back? There’s a long way between this wistful thinking and a deal.

Aldridge’s contract doesn’t expire until 2021. He’ll turn 35 that summer. So much will change by then.

Still, it’s interesting to know how Aldridge is thinking now.