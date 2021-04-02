LaMarcus Aldridge fits Brooklyn’s offense better than Andre Drummond

Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets could be a game that goes down in Nets history as the start of something big. LaMarcus Aldridge made his debut for the Brooklyn Nets – and he made things look easy. He recorded a near triple double with 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Aldridge also finished with a plus-minus of +22 in 30 minutes.

For a 35-year-old big man, this was quite the performance. What stood out the most was how quickly he was able to adapt to Brooklyn’s offense. Right out the gates, the squad wanted to get the seven-time All-Star involved, dumping the ball to him in the post whenever they saw the opportunity to. Aldridge didn’t stray away from the spotlight and he provided. He got to his bread and butter shot (the post fadeaway), he got deep in the post for easy hook shots, and he even showed off the range with a three ball.

Something that the Nets lacked all year was a post scorer. LaMarcus Aldridge has literally made a career off of this. In the game against the Hornets, players had no choice but to double the “washed” 35-year-old and every time Aldridge would make the right play. He finished with zero turnovers.

There were various rumors swirling for weeks on how the Nets should pick up Andre Drummond. Sure, Drummond is a walking double-double on any given night when healthy. However, he has not shown that his abilities can help a team chasing a championship. Also, he does not provide floor spacing for others on the floor considering he can’t shoot.

There are some holes in his game that had the potential of hurting Brooklyn’s offense rather than helping it, so it’s kind of clear to see why Kevin Durant and Sean Marks did what they could to lure Aldridge to the Nets.