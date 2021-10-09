LaMarcus Aldridge brings different gear to Nets, and the team is loving it

Brooklyn Nets veteran and seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge appears to be finding his rhythm.

Logging 20 minutes in Friday’s preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Texas product went for 12 points and five rebounds. Aldridge, 36, displayed his skills in almost every facet by scoring in the post, stretching the floor and defending the interior.

The Nets are loving what they’re seeing from the veteran and they want to see more of what they have been getting. Nets guard James Harden, who made his preseason debut versus the Bucks, praised Aldridge following the win.

“He’s looking good,” Harden said. “Obviously he’s very smart. He knows positions of being on both ends of the ball. For him, you know it’s just getting into shape in the best condition, the best shape he can be in.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash pointed out Aldridge’s offensive contributions. Aldridge brings a different gear to the offense because of his post presence. When Brooklyn gets all its weapons back, in the form of Kyrie Irving and Paul Millsap, opposing teams will face a deep, talented Nets roster. Nash is just excited to see it all through.

“I just enjoy his intelligence and experience,” Nash said of Aldridge. “His ability to continue to keep the offense moving. We know he can post. We know he can shoot. But his ability to continue to develop the offense. … And then defensively, he has a feel and experience and understanding that kind of allows him to still defend and using his length gives us another option.”