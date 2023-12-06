Lamar, Valle Catholic success bigger than football

Dec. 5—Lamar beat Valle Catholic 35-28 last Saturday to earn its ninth state championship in football and second in the last four years. That made for 24 combined titles between the two programs that met at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia for the Class 2 state championship.

The success is obvious between the two schools but part of that success runs deeper than the work put in at practice and the talent shown on the gridiron every Friday night.

"We didn't start doing the prayer thing on the field until 2016 when we scheduled Valle Catholic for a regular season game," Lamar head coach Jared Beshore said.

Catholic's head coach Judd Naeger spoke to his players and Lamar's after the game and prayed over both teams in 2016 and that has stuck with the Tigers.

"It opened the door for us to continue to do that and it's been something we've done in our program since," Beshore added. "It's something that we hold a lot of pride in. Our kids understand life is bigger than football. We have to make sure we have our priorities straight."

These two teams huddled up after the state championship game and prayed together before leaving the field for post-game interviews, just like they did back in 2016.

The Warriors' coach Naeger spoke about the ability to offer that sportsmanship and respect to an opponent no matter the outcome of the game.

"We're losing sportsmanship in our world today," he said. "If you're a good sport, you do it when it hurts the most and you do it when it's the hardest. I told these guys, they just want to go in there and hug their friends and they want to hug their buddies, but if we won, we would have been the first ones to jump in here and shout from the mountaintops how great it was."

You can turn on your television and watch a sporting event and see some of what Naeger is referring to. From the college level to the professional level, there's more showboating than ever before, more interactions with referees for calls they've made and just many things that don't always seem to be sportsmanlike.

Those things bleed into the prep level as prep athletes imitate what they see from some of their idols.

For Naeger and Valle Catholic, sportsmanship remains a focus in 2023.

"If you're not letting sportsmanship into the sport of football, why are we playing it?" Naeger asked. "Why are we playing sports? Why are we playing a violent, contact game if we're not learning anything along the way? People ask me all the time if I'm going to let my kids play. Heck yeah, I'm going to let my kids play. If it's done right, I want them to have hard things in life. ... I want them to have to turn to God when things aren't fun. And sportsmanship needs to come back in this world. It needs to come back in every level of play."

All of the athletes sitting at the table for Catholic said "that's it" after coach Naeger's response.