Lamar Stevens with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets
Lamar Stevens (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets, 08/08/2021
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
This was frightening.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
As Lauri Markkanen's restricted free agency continues to drag, the Pelicans have reportedly emerged as a suitor.
Eventually the Raptors probably trade Dragic, but not right now.