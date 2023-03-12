Lamar Stevens with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Despite Nikola Jokic's (35 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists) 27th triple-double of the season and 103rd of his career, the Nuggets fall to the Nets, 122-120. Mikal Bridges recorded 25 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Nets, while Nic Claxton (20 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Spencer Dinwiddie (15 points, career-high 16 assists) added a combined 35 points in the victory. The Nets improve to 39-29 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 46-22.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Dawn Staley's squad has been challenged a few times this year but has always pulled through. The defending national champions will play Norfolk State in the first round of the tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Sunday.
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
South Carolina will be a heavy favorite to win its third national championship in this month's NCAA Tournament.
Steph Curry expressed his support for Andrew Wiggins, who has been away from the team for an extended period of time due to a family matter.
Young incidentally kicked Smart in the groin.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
The Michigan basketball team has officially missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Instead, they look at results, and Michigan didn't formulate much to look at in that category. It's the first time that the Wolverines will not participate in the tournament since 2015, when John Beilein's team finished at just 16-16.
Suns coach Monty Williams early postgame comments after Saturday's loss to Sacramento at Footprint Center.
Point spreads were released for the Thursday and Friday games.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
Michael Porter Jr. grabbed Zach Collins by the neck during the altercation.
The Purdue Boilermakers go for the Big Ten basketball tournament championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Stay here for updates.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the World Baseball Classic in Sunday's win over Australia, then warned quarter-final opponents Italy that his unbeaten team "can score runs from anywhere".Ohtani said that hitting a home run at the tournament had been "a dream since childhood" and warned that he is not the only threat in a Japan team packed with talent.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.