Lamar Stevens with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Despite Nikola Jokic's (35 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists) 27th triple-double of the season and 103rd of his career, the Nuggets fall to the Nets, 122-120. Mikal Bridges recorded 25 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Nets, while Nic Claxton (20 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Spencer Dinwiddie (15 points, career-high 16 assists) added a combined 35 points in the victory. The Nets improve to 39-29 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 46-22.