Lamar Odom will return to the court for the Dubai International Basketball Championship in 2019
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is planning to return to the basketball court in 2019. Odom is planning to play in the Dubai International Basketball Championship in February.
Odom made that announcement in an Instagram post.
I'd like to announce that I will be playing in The Dubai International Basketball Championship this February 1st 2019 !!!!!!! 🏀I will be representing team @mightysports_ph from the Philippines with my 4ever #7 ! To me this is a great warming up for the @thebig3 !! It's been a minute since I've professionally competed and I hope to be as explosive as I used to be! I was hoping to be ready for the Chinese CBA earlier this year but I didn't feel that I was physically were I wanted to be. ( yet) I needed more time to recover from my multiple strokes and hearts attacks. Im not giving up and going in full force !! Patience and moving FORWARD is KEY! Special thanks to @femaleagentsr @charlestiu for making me part of this amazing tournament in Dubai! #teamreyes ! This wouldn't be possible without the support of my kids, @destiny_odom @lamar.morales.odom, MY FANS, my team @jared_dyem @bryantaustin23 @xpesports @billythakid23 @m2exec @showtimepersonaldevelopment @willvlo @therealyasin @ninetyplusofficial @mr2rchiang @chaselucid @saamzangenehlaw @hemplucid ! Thanks @iamzoul for building the road to my comeback life chapter ! LETSGOO 💪🏿#newpages #2019 #dubai #manila #basketball
The 39-year-old Odom will represent Mighty Sports Philippines in the event. He will use that as a warmup for joining the Big3 basketball league. Odom is hoping to catch on with Ice Cube’s team in the Big3, though Cube told TMZ Odom would have to try out first. Odom has been posting video of his workouts on Instagram for a few months.
Odom hasn’t played in the NBA since 2013. His final season came with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged four points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Odom nearly died from a drug overdose in 2015. He has been open about his addiction to cocaine, saying the drug led to his exit from the NBA. Odom gave an interview in 2017 stating he was sober.
