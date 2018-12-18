Lamar Odom will return to the court for the Dubai International Basketball Championship in 2019

Lamar Odom is planning to play basketball in 2019. (AP Photo)

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is planning to return to the basketball court in 2019. Odom is planning to play in the Dubai International Basketball Championship in February.

Odom made that announcement in an Instagram post.

The 39-year-old Odom will represent Mighty Sports Philippines in the event. He will use that as a warmup for joining the Big3 basketball league. Odom is hoping to catch on with Ice Cube’s team in the Big3, though Cube told TMZ Odom would have to try out first. Odom has been posting video of his workouts on Instagram for a few months.

Odom hasn’t played in the NBA since 2013. His final season came with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged four points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Odom nearly died from a drug overdose in 2015. He has been open about his addiction to cocaine, saying the drug led to his exit from the NBA. Odom gave an interview in 2017 stating he was sober.

