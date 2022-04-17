Lamar Odom to Lakers: Hire Phil Jackson as next coach

Lamar Odom says if the Lakers want to win a title next season, they need to hit up an old friend and hire the Zen Master himself — Phil Jackson!! Remember, last time TMZ Sports spoke with Odom about his beloved Purple & Gold, he thought they could still turn things around and win it all … but unfortunately for his prediction, L.A. was eliminated from the playoffs last week.

Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Roland Lazenby @lazenby

Lamar Odom said Phil Jackson, 76, should coach the Lakers? The NBA has changed its timeline rule and offensive rebound clock rule, making the triangle impossible now. And Tex Winter is gone. As Tim Duncan told me once, It’s easy to see who’s the genius in that operation. – 8:04 AM

More on this storyline

Master P isn’t giving up on his NBA coaching dreams just yet — the rap legend tells TMZ Sports if Jeanie Buss hires him as the team’s next head coach, he guarantees they’ll win a championship. Remember, P was campaigning to join the New Orleans Pelicans’ staff last season … even hiring an agent in an attempt to secure an interview. The mogul didn’t land the gig, but now that there’s an open spot at the head of the Lakers’ bench… he wants owner, Jeanie Buss, to look his way. ‘Bring me in, I can help get us some W’s.’ P says he has a plan to get the Purple and Gold back on track… and it starts with bringing in Shaquille O’Neal to be one of his assistants. -via TMZ.com / April 17, 2022

“They need some alpha males over there,” P said. “Cant get nothing bigger than me. If you want to win, bring me in.” “I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that.” -via TMZ.com / April 17, 2022

“Phil Jackson, I know can coach LeBron with the triangle offense,” Odom said. “I think that would keep [LeBron] around a little longer. Preserve him a little longer.” “I would love for Phil Jackson to be the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.” LO told us if the Lakers hired Phil [Jackson] as their next coach, they will win the NBA championship next season. “If he was to come back and coach the Lakers, I think the Lakers would be the pick — the fan-favorite.” -via TMZ.com / April 17, 2022