Lamar Odom Is 'Disappointed' After Getting Booted from Big 3 League

Lamar Odom is upset that he heard he was fired on Instagram before even getting a phone call, but he still makes it clear he's got love for Ice Cube.

Odom just broke his silence, and said, "I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled."

He explained, "Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager."

After Odom was let go from the Enemies, after barely playing in the season, Ice Cube said that the former NBA star's health was their main concern.

The Big 3's stance is that Odom was in no condition to compete, and they were worried about pushing his health too far.

In response, Odom revealed, "I have been 100% transparent about my condition before signing the contract, but at that point it wasn't an issue. I was told after game #1 that I had been given extra time to get stronger."

He also said he was looking forward to an upcoming game in Rhode Island as a big comeback.

Even though they are at odds, Odom says he still supports Ice Cube.

"I am proud & rooting hard for Ice Cube to build this league to the next level. He is the only black male owning a sports league in the USA, just let that one sink in for a moment," he wrote."

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband says he won't let this rejection stop his drive, and that, "I hope that we can use this situation as a lesson to grow, heal and become better people."