Here’s how Lamar Miller will impact Bears’ running back depth chart

The Chicago Bears added veteran running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad on Friday, a signing that takes advantage of the current COVID-19 exceptions being made for rosters during the most unpredictable and unstable season in league history.

Miller’s presence on the practice squad shouldn’t be viewed like a traditional practice squad player. He can be called up at any time to the active roster and in a moment’s notice can be serving as David Montgomery’s primary backup on gameday.

In fact, it’s likely that will be the case sooner than later.

Miller, 29, is a grizzled veteran with a resume of production since 2012 for the Dolphins and Texans, including two 1,000-yard seasons and a career 4.3 yards per carry average.

Miller missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL and flirted with the Patriots during training camp, but it took an injury like the Bears suffered with Tarik Cohen for Miller to get the contract he’s been seeking.

Sure, Matt Nagy is praising Cordarrelle Patterson and the Bears promoted undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce to the active roster following his three-week stay on the practice squad. There’s also Ryan Nall, a 2019 preseason star, but none of them can be counted on as an early-down back at this point in their careers.

Miller, on the other hand, can be.

The Bears’ running back depth chart currently looks like this: Montgomery – Nall – Pierce – Patterson (although Patterson will receive more touches than any running back other than Montgomery). But if Miller proves he’s fully recovered from his ACL injury, expect the pecking order to change by Week 5.

Miller will be Chicago’s RB2 within a week or two, and that’s good news for the Bears’ offense.