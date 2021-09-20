Lamar Miller among three veteran RBs working out for 49ers

Injury-riddled 49ers bringing in three veteran RBs for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers deal with a litany of injuries to their offensive backfield, San Francisco will bring in veteran running backs Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson and T.J. Yeldon for a workout, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert for the season following a knee injury in Week 1.

During Sunday's 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers saw running backs Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Trey Sermon (concussion) and JaMychal Hasty (ankle) suffer injuries.

Shanahan was hopeful after the game that Mitchell's injury was just a stinger and that the rookie would be able to play in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

“He said he was good enough to come back in so that’s when you think it was a stinger,” Shanahan said after the game. “But until you have time to go get an MRI you don’t really know. Hopefully, it was just a stinger. Feel good about that the way he was talking and able to go back into the game."

Sermon will miss an unknown amount of time in the concussion protocol. Shanahan said Monday that Hasty will be out 4-to-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, while Mitchell has a chance to play Sunday.

Trenton Cannon is the only other running back on the 49ers' active roster. Kerryon Johnson is on the practice squad.

Last season, Duke Johnson played in 11 games for the Houston Texans, rushing 77 times for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Miller, 30 hasn't taken a regular-season carry since the 2018 season when he rushed for 973 yards and five touchdowns. He tore his ACL during the 2019 preseason. Last season, he started the year with the New England Patriots but was released on Sept. 5. After signing with the Chicago Bears, Miller was active for one game but did not register a carry. He caught two passes for 6 yards.

Yeldon rushed 10 times for 70 yards last season for the Buffalo Bills.

