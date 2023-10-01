Lamar Jackson's three touchdowns have Ravens leading Browns 21-3 at halftime

The Ravens have been running all over the vaunted Browns defense and have a 21-3 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has rushed for two touchdowns and just before halftime connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 7-yard TD for his third score or the first half.

Jackson ended the first two quarters 10-of-12 passing for 146 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also has 22 yards on seven carries. Gus Edwards has 40 yards on eight carries and Justice Hill has 33 yards rushing.

Three of Baltimore’s four drives ended in three-and-out. But the one that didn't was a Jackson 10-yard touchdown run after the Ravens picked up an interception.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started at quarterback for Cleveland with Deshaun Watson sidelined by a shoulder injury. Thompson-Robinson's first half didn’t go well, as the QB completed 10-of-17 passes for 60 yards with an interception.

Cleveland had just four first downs in the first half and picked up 2-of-8 third downs. The Browns are averaging just 2.3 yards per play.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.