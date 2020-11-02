Lamar Jackson's Struggles

Lamar Jackson entered Sunday’s divisional showdown in search of a complete game. His pre-bye performance had veered between inconsistent and downright disappointing as the Ravens rarely encountered normal game flow. Jackson was finally needed for 60 minutes, but the start was far from complete. Jackson doubled his season interception total, inaugurating the scoring with a pick six thrown right to LB Robert Spillane. That was only the beginning of his pain, as his two INTs were accompanied by a pair of lost fumbles. The Ravens only lost 28-24, but Jackson completed a season low 46.4 percent of his passes while matching a season worst by taking four sacks. His QB rating was 65.8 as the Ravens did all they could to avoid passing in the second half. Somehow, Jackson’s 208 yards through the air were his most since Week 1.

Now beclowned and defeated in the Ravens’ two biggest games of the year — Jackson’s Week 3 performance against the Chiefs was one of the worst by any quarterback this season — Jackson finds himself looking more like the limited passer he was as a rookie than MVP he was a sophomore. There aren’t any easy answers. Jackson is the Ravens’ sole means of instant offense, with his skill corps amongst the league’s shallowest. Until Sunday, a three-man backfield had not been carrying its weight behind its dual-threat quarterback. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins did their best to change that against the Steelers as Mark Ingram sat with a high-ankle sprain.

Jackson has lost LT Ronnie Stanley for the season and No. 1 receiver Marquise Brown is wondering why he never gets the damn ball. Jackson adjusted after his uneven rookie campaign. Now the league has adjusted. At the bare minimum, Jackson needs to get back to his 2019 baseline. He has to scare the living daylights out of defenses with his legs and actually hit Brown and Mark Andrews when they’re running wide open down the field. That’s still not a rare occurrence. “Easy mode” was probably never coming back after last season’s charmed campaign. Jackson needs easier mode, hitting his layups as a passer, taking his bases as a runner and crushing his pitch when the defense “misses its spot.” The Colts and Patriots are two more stiff tests before a more relaxing spot in the Titans.

Five Week 8 Storylines

Joanthan Taylor bottoms out, takes back seat to Jordan Wilkins. This was supposed to be the week. Taylor dominated the Colts’ backfield touches in their Week 6 comeback against the Bengals and seemed primed to finally anoint himself as a true blue RB1. Instead, he had by far his worst performance of the season as Wilkins came in and cleaned up his mess. Wilkins took control of the game in the second half as Taylor grinded to 2.0 yards per carry. Speaking afterward, coach Frank Reich said it was just a matter of riding the hot hand, but that hand has rarely been Taylor. "You guys know how we feel about Jordan,” Reich said. “We have a lot of confidence in Jordan.” Fantasy players desperate for an alibi can point toward Philip Rivers saying Taylor was “nicked up,” but that does not help him with regards to Week 9 against the Ravens. Taylor is now a risky RB2 with Wilkins emerging as a FLEX.

Kenny Golladay tweaks hip, has zero-catch day. Injured late in the first half, Golladay was ruled out in the third quarter. Looking to build off back-to-back 100-yard performances, Golladay was already having a disappointing day vs. a tough defense before departing. Now we don’t know when we might see him again. Golladay missed Weeks 1 and 2 with a hamstring issue and didn’t look like his normal self until Week 4. Another 3-4 game injury cycle would have his 2020 looking lost even if he finishes strong. If Golladay can’t go for this week’s potential eruption spot in the Vikings, an underwhelming Matthew Stafford will suddenly have one of the league’s weaker supporting casts. Marvin Hall had a random Week 8 blowup, but he still wouldn’t be more than a WR5 against Minnesota. Coming off his first 10-target game of the year, T.J. Hockenson would probably be the biggest beneficiary.

Jimmy Garoppolo benched again. Facing the league’s worst defense, Jimmy G looked like the league’s worst quarterback. His ankle is getting blamed again, but Garoppolo has now been unacceptably bad in two of his past four starts. It was against a relaxed defense playing with a big lead, but Nick Mullens came in and easily did what Garoppolo should have: Pile up a bunch of easy yards. Hidden by his coach whenever possible, Garoppolo seems to be reaching the point of no return under center, even if that does not include the remainder of 2020. Mullens and C.J. Beathard both have a history of getting quickly overexposed and performing even worse than Garoppolo. What’s clear is that Shanahan, like his division mate Sean McVay, is reaching the limits of his manipulation of a below-average talent at the QB position. It’s time for the 49ers to think bigger. Whomever is under center for Thursday’s short-week matchup with the Packers will have another plus matchup.