Lamar Jackson's second rushing touchdown gives Ravens 31-10 lead

The Ravens have effectively put the game away.

Lamar Jackson ran it in from 8-yards out to give Baltimore a 31-10 lead with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter.

The score capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took 7:10 off the clock.

Baltimore has had three possessions in the second half and has scored a touchdown on each one. The last two drives have gone for 12 and 11 plays and each taken just over seven minutes.

The Ravens faced just one third down en route to the end zone, which Jackson converted with an 11-yard pass to Zay Flowers.

Jackson has 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 11 carries so far in the game.

Baltimore’s defense has also dominated Houston in the second half, forcing two punts — one of which was a three-and-out.