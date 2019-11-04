Lamar Jackson's rare success against Patriots, as told by five crazy stats

A young quarterback does not simply walk into a game against the New England Patriots and *win.*

Lamar Jackson apparently didn't get that memo, though.

The Ravens quarterback helped Baltimore upset the undefeated Patriots 37-20 by racking up 224 total yards and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing).

Jackson's numbers -- 17-for-23 with 163 passing yards and a touchdown; 16 rushes for 61 yards and two TDs -- aren't mind-blowing. What is mind-blowing, however, is his success against a Patriots defense that's eaten young QBs alive this season.

Here are five eye-opening stats to help you put Jackson's effort into perspective:

Stat 1:

The Patriots had won 20 straight vs. QBs age 24 or younger.



Lamar Jackson put an end to that streak. pic.twitter.com/EWKuhEeFlA



— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 4, 2019

Entering Sunday's game, the last quarterback 24 years old or younger to beat the Patriots was Carolina Panthers QB (and future NFL MVP) Cam Newton in 2013.

Since then, New England has humbled young hotshot QBs like Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes. But head coach Bill Belichick didn't have an answer for Jackson, who made NFL history Sunday night, as well.

Stat 2:

Lamar Jackson is the youngest QB in the Super Bowl era to defeat a team that entered the game 8-0 or better. pic.twitter.com/nOqZxFP6ho — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2019

That Jackson, who turned 22 in January, ended this streak against a team that historically thrives against "inexperienced" QBs is all that more impressive.

So, how did he take down the mighty Patriots? For starters, he didn't make mistakes.

Stat 3:

Lamar Jackson made the Ravens the only team to not throw an interception to the Patriots and just one of three teams to throw a touchdown pass against them.



Jackson also posted the highest yards per attempt (7.1) that the Patriots have allowed this season.



:)







— Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 4, 2019

New England entered Sunday night with a whopping 19 interceptions in eight games, but Jackson didn't see any ghosts out there, completing 74 percent of his passes while taking just one sack.

Jackson also beat the Patriots with his feet, a feat rarely accomplished against Belichick defenses. Consider this ironic stat:

Stat 4:

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) is the first quarterback to score multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game against the Patriots since ...



... @TimTebow in Week 15, 2011 with the Broncos.#SundayNightFootball | @Ravens



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 4, 2019

Yes, that's the same Tim Tebow who came to New England two years later in 2013. Tebow rushed for 93 yards and two scores in that 2011 contest, but his Denver Broncos still lost 41-23 to the Patriots.

Before that game, the last opponent to beat the Patriots through the ground and air was ... a running back?

Stat 5:

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) is the 2nd player with a passing touchdown and multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.



The only other? Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown in Week 3, 2008.#SundayNightFootball



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 4, 2019

Miami Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown torched New England as a "Wildcat" QB during a 2008 game that Patriots fans would like to forget.

That was 11 long years ago, though, and the Patriots mostly have bottled up dual-threat playmakers since then ... until Jackson impressively broke the mold Sunday night.

