Lamar Jackson's market is hotter than you think & 2023 free agency preview

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.

00:25 - New York Giants sign QB Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160M contract and place the franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley. Was this the right move? How should Giants fans feel about the future?

12:00 - Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley wrote a heartfelt "Letter to the Game" where he gave context to the gambling scandal that led to his suspension for the entire 2022 season. Charles and Jori both think the letter is exactly what the doctor ordered and that Ridley could be on his way to a huge comeback in Jacksonville next season.

20:50 - The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson, meaning other teams have the opportunity to acquire him if they can agree to a contract. The market has seemed a lot cooler than most would've thought, but Charles is adamant that this is how these things go and Lamar could still very well be on the move. The fact that Lamar represents himself also seems to be hurting him in this situation.

48:05 - 2023 free agency preview: Charles and Jori take a thousand-foot view of the upcoming free agent class by discussing the top players available, the best position groups (offensive and defensive line) and which teams are poised to make a splash once the legal tampering period opens.

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands in the sidelines before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor