Lamar Jackson's Hot Streak

He had an extra week to study, but Lamar Jackson passed his biggest test yet with flying colors, welcoming a schedule-softened Patriots Defense back to earth while recalibrating the AFC playoff picture. Not even the master Bill Belichick had an answer for Jackson on the ground, sulkily stalking the sideline as L-Jax rushed for 16/61/2. Jackson’s running scores came on a three-yard read option and rugged one-yard keeper. The highlight was a weaving 11-yard scramble where Jackson fit through one impossibly small crevice after another before literally throwing center Matt Skura ahead of him for a block.

If Jackson was doing stuff you don’t usually see quarterbacks do on the ground, the same was true through the air: He completed a mere 17 passes. In general, it would be almost impossible to defeat Tom Brady with only 17 completions. Jackson now has just 26 over his past two starts, re-writing how a quarterback can win games at the NFL level … for now. It is still hard to believe that will be sufficient for Jackson come playoff time, especially in a rematch with these same Patriots.

Jackson would be helped by a healthier supporting cast. Mark Andrews has finally stopped missing practice reps, but the same is not true for Marquise Brown. Jackson’s legs are dangerous whether he’s facing Bill Belichick or the Miami Dolphins. They are downright unstoppable when paired with a viable deep-passing game. It’s been weeks since the Ravens had one.

A unique player the league is struggling to make sense of — the greatest coach of all time included — Jackson has already proven capable of ebbing and flowing with what his opponents throw at him. Since the passing theatrics of Weeks 1-2, it’s been the running heroics of Weeks 3-9. They should come together against the overmatched Bengals in Week 10 before another plus Week 11 spot in the Texans. Then it’s a gauntlet of Rams, 49ers, Bills. Jackson’s status has been settled in fantasy: Elite QB1. In “real life,” both he and his foes' continued evolution will be one of the stories of the year.

Five Week 9 Storylines

Tom Brady continues to look ordinary vs. Ravens. Perhaps the most unremarked upon aspect of the Patriots’ soft schedule was how little Brady was doing with it. That remained the case Sunday, with Brady being held to one or zero passing touchdowns for the third time in four games. He has eclipsed two aerial scores only two times all season. By no reasonable standard has Brady been “bad.” He’s also had precious few shootouts to pad his stats. But this is not the Brady we got even last season, with his completion percentage, YPA and touchdown rate all checking in notably lower. Again, this is with an historically soft schedule. That will not remain the case following the Patriots’ Week 10 bye, with Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City on the docket. Perhaps those better opponents will revive Brady in fantasy by increasing the Patriots’ need to throw. Or maybe, at age 42 without Rob Gronkowski, this is who Brady is now.

Jacoby Brissett injures knee vs. Steelers. Brissett made it only 15 snaps before departing with an MCL issue in what would prove to be a costly loss for the Colts. If there’s good news, it’s that Brissett did try to get loose on the sideline before getting ruled out for the day. Most signs point toward a week-to-week ailment. Even if Brissett could go in a playoff-type situation, he figures to sit out this week’s exhibition tuneup with the Dolphins. The Jets might not be able to handle Brian Flores’ perpetual motion tanking machine, but Frank Reich will be. Beyond that, a knee issue would be worrisome for a player who doesn’t scramble much but does excel at extending plays with his legs. Even were Brissett to face the Dolphins, he would be doing so without T.Y. Hilton (calf). Look elsewhere for Week 10 streaming.

Jaylen Samuels piles up 21 touches vs. Colts, including 13 catches. Stealing the show opposite Brissett’s Colts was Samuels, who had his second eight-reception performance in three games. We know once and for all what the Steelers think of H-back Samuels as a runner: They don’t. Even with Benny Snell (knee) joining James Conner (shoulder) on the shelf, practice squad-type Trey Edmunds took the lead on the ground with 12/73. Fantasy players can still feel free to lean on Samuels as an RB2 in Conner’s absence, as Samuels’ targets are simply an extension of the running game with Mason Rudolph under center. The Steelers have made it abundantly clear they will not be opening up the playbook under their No. 2 quarterback. Samuels is the odds-on favorite to lead the team in targets vs. the Rams.

Adam Thielen aggravates hamstring injury vs. Chiefs. The Vikings billed Thielen’s hamstring as so minor that they cultivated the impression he almost played on four days rest in Week 8. Flash forward 10 days, and he could only make it seven plays in Kansas City before departing with an aggravation. Just as it’s not the crime but the coverup, it’s not the initial hamstring injury but the flareup. Thielen is now all but certain to miss extended time, perhaps as many as 2-3 contests. That should be good news for Stefon Diggs’ targets, if not his defensive attention, though he managed just four in Kansas City. Behind Diggs remains an undesirable, unpredictable hodgepodge for fantasy purposes.

Gardner Minshew gives Nick Foles his job back. With a three-turnover fourth quarter meltdown in London, Minshew ensured there would be no quarterback controversy coming out of the Jaguars’ Week 10 bye. Plucky though he’s been, Minshew heads into the open date with just one multi-score performance in his past four starts. Although he had been avoiding interceptions before Sunday, Minshew had been putting the ball on the ground with fumbles. Minshew has announced his presence as an NFL quarterback. The 4-5 Jaguars would be better off sticking with him through the end of the season to see the full extent of what they found in the sixth round, but there are $50 million reasons they won’t do so. The mustached one can be safely dropped in two-quarterback leagues.

Five More Week 9 Storylines

MVP Russell Wilson tallies up five more scores. The Seahawks announced on the opening drive that they weren’t going to make Wilson do this the hard way. 5-of-5 for 73 yards as he stormed down the field for his first touchdown, Wilson set the tone for a 378/67.4/8.8 effort. He continued to heat up his connections with Tyler Lockett (13/152/2) and DK Metcalf (6/123/1) while bringing along TE Jacob Hollister as a red zone threat (4/37/2). Patriots castoff Hollister now has eight grabs in three games since taking on a bigger role following Will Dissly’s season-ending injury. No matter how dominant Wilson plays, we know the Seahawks still won’t cut him loose on a regular basis. Week 10 sets up as another ground-dominated affair for the Seahawks’ #established backfield vs. a 49ers defense suddenly looking quite vulnerable vs. the run. Week 11 should then swing back the MVP’s way against the Eagles’ undermanned secondary.

Devin Singletary “I’m the captain now”s Frank Gore. The clock finally struck midnight on 36-year-old Gore’s workmanlike ways in the Bills’ backfield, with the veteran giving way to Singletary for 20/95/1 on the ground. Singletary added 3/45 through the air, and won the snap battle 41-21. The transition probably would have happened sooner if not for Singletary’s Weeks 3-5 absence with a hamstring injury. Gore isn’t going to go away — he handled the ball 11 times against the Redskins — but for a team that needs more play-making ability, featuring Singletary going forward will be an easy adjustment. The No. 74 overall pick is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 8.5 yards per catch, well above average numbers for a running back. Both will quickly come down on bigger workloads, but Singletary has a tissue-soft upcoming schedule in the Browns and Dolphins. With six teams on bye, Singletary will be a legitimate RB2 for Week 10.

Sam Darnold can’t even master Dolphins as Jets fall farther. My Week 9 line on Darnold was that if he didn’t have a good day in Miami, the Jets would have a crisis on their hands. I may have been understating it. Facing a front seven with no pass rush, Darnold continued to see ghosts as he took three sacks. Facing a secondary with half its Week 1 starters either traded or injured, he threw a mind-bogglingly bad end zone interception. Facing a team that just flat sinks, he let a snap sail by him for a safety. There is no such thing as a good matchup for the shellshocked sophomore at this point. He is the good matchup for struggling defenses. Darnold is off the radar for this week’s inter-stadium date with the Giants.

Mitchell Trubisky questions the meaning of life vs. Eagles. With zero completions beyond the line of scrimmage, the Bears’ Trubisky “led” offense entered halftime with fewer than 10 total yards. Desperate to get something going after the break, coach Matt Nagy opted to let Trubisky throw instead of benching him and was rewarded with something resembling competence. Fantasy streamers, had they existed, still wouldn’t have seen the benefits, as David Montgomery notched both scores. Like Darnold, there is no such thing as a good matchup for the Bears’ corroded starter. That’s a real shame, as Week 10 opponent Detroit would normally be a smash spot. Just as likely to be benched as go off, Trubisky isn’t advisable in two-quarterback leagues and isn’t clever in DFS.

Humiliating Browns plumb new depths. Darnold and Trubisky still weren’t the biggest offensive disaster of the day. That would be the Browns, whose Baker Mayfield-led offense spiraled further into madness as it found itself easily out-dueled by Brandon Allen, the Broncos’ No. 3 quarterback. The same dysfunctional mess he’s been all year, Mayfield didn’t so much run the offense as hide within it. The offensive line makes it difficult to tell, but he is either unwilling or unable to go through his reads. He put a cherry on top of Sunday’s disaster by missing a wide open Odell Beckham down the sideline in favor of a checked-down Jarvis Landry on the Browns' final fourth down. Landry dropped the pass. The countdown is not to when Mayfield will “break out” this season, but when coach Freddie Kitchens is replaced by a more experienced hand in January.

Questions

1. How did the Packers get dominated at home like that?

2. Do Adam Gase and Freddie Kitchens have a text thread going?

3. Is there some reason the NFL’s overtime rules are still so transparently bad?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Derek Carr (vs. LAC), Ryan Tannehill (vs. KC), Daniel Jones (@NYJ), Kyle Allen (@GB), Brian Hoyer (vs. MIA)

RB: Ronald Jones, Ty Johnson, Chase Edmonds, Gus Edwards, Trey Edmunds, Derrius Guice

WR: Zach Pascal, DeVante Parker, A.J. Brown, Chris Conley, Allen Lazard, Darius Slayton, Hunter Renfrow, Parris Campbell, Andy Isabella

TE: Noah Fant, Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith, O.J. Howard, Kyle Rudolph, Jacob Hollister, Jack Doyle, Dallas Goedert

DEF: Colts (vs. MIA), Chiefs (@TEN), Giants (@NYJ), Lions (@CHI)

Stats of the Week

21. That’s how many yards from scrimmage Christian McCaffrey is off Chris Johnson’s record-setting 2009 pace (2,509). Enjoy it.

Mike Williams’ 100-yard game was the first of his career. The 2017 first-rounder had previously never even reached 90. That he did so on just four targets does not portend future glory.

John Daigle with the scoop on first-rounder Noah Fant since Emmanuel Sanders was traded: 84 percent of the Broncos’ snaps, 25 percent of the target share and 19 percent of the air yards as he’s produced as fantasy’s TE6.

5-2. Dion Lewis’ halftime touch advantage over Derrick Henry. This baffling development resulted in a back-breaking Lewis fumble and 17-0 Titans deficit. Order was restored after the break, but questions were not answered.

43-6. Damien Williams’ snap advantage over LeSean McCoy. That was one costly Week 8 lost fumble.

Awards Section

Week 9 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Russell Wilson, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Mike Evans, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Zach Ertz

Tweet of the Week, from Bobby Big Wheel: Well Adam Gase might not win any football games but at least he got everyone on the team to hate each other.

Tweet of the Week II, from Kevin Clark: In every Dolphins game, two teams play but only one of them is trying to win. It’s a bad sign when you can’t figure out which one is which.

Text of the Week, from my best friend Jordan Sargent: Mike Vrabel would send Ryan Succop out to kick a 51-yard field goal on 4th-and-1 in a Category 4 hurricane.

The “Actually,” Award: Adam Gase’s quote on the Jets' horrifying loss: “This is the NFL. You can’t be embarrassed by this.”

The That’s So Tanne Award: Ryan Tannehill drawing a pair of “DPIs” with laughable under-throws.

The Everyone Is Canceled Award: Whatever the Lions and Raiders were doing on the Lions’ final series in Oakland.

The You Hate To See It But Also Love To See It Award: Jon Gruden can still kind of coach.