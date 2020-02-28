Lamar Jackson's college teammate recounts the time he tackled the elusive QB

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is hard enough to bring down during live action, but that task is impossible during practices when he's donning an alternate, no-contact jersey in practice.

But during a live scrimmage when he was at Louisville, linebacker Jonathan Greenland claims he did what many NFL defenders struggled to do in 2019: Tackle the ever-elusive Jackson.

"I actually tackled him one time. I think that was our freshman year when he was live for like one time," Greenland said at a podium appearance during the NFL combine. "He probably ain't gonna tell you that. But I always got the video and all that."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Greenland and Jackson were both members of Lousiville's 2015 recruiting class.

Greenland may have tackled him once, but on another play, Jackson showed he was on a different level than most others on the field.

"He took it for like 60-70 yards," Greenland said. "I'm running down the field, but I'm not catching him, No. 1. But, two, it's just like 'this kid gonna be special.'"

The two former Cardinals played together from 2015 to the 2017 season, which was Jackson's Heisman Trophy year before the quarterback entered the draft.

Meanwhile, Greenland returned to Louisville in 2018 but suffered a season-ending wrist injury on the first series of the season. He transferred to Florida for his final season of college. During his only season as a Gator, Greenland racked up 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

That production alone is enough for teams to covet the pass rusher in the draft. But if you're an NFL team that Jackson terrorized in 2019, a proven ability to tackle the Ravens star quarterback is an added reason to select Greenland.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

Story continues

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson's college teammate recounts the time he tackled the elusive QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington