Lamar Jackson's best plays from 5-TD game Week 17
Watch the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's best plays from 5-TD game during Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Watch the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's best plays from 5-TD game during Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
How you like them now?
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
The Ravens made the statement of the NFL season on Monday night.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The NFL MVP race continued to heat up on Sunday night.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
If your team is bad at QB, be angry it didn't pursue Lamar Jackson.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
This is only the second time this season that the Ravens weren't considered the favorites.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.