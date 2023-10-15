Lamar Jackson's best plays from 285-yard game Week 6
Watch the best plays from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's 285-yard game against the Tennessee Titans from Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down the how Ravens' offense is much-improved, how the Dallas defense unleashes a "simple and fast" approach, and has a couple tasty bets for "Thursday Night Football."
Which teams are getting their money's worth with the richest QB deals in the NFL?
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
