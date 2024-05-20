Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Ray Lewis attended the 149th Preakness Stakes

As is an annual tradition, the stars came out for The Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Baltimore Ravens were very well-represented at the 149th running of the event, with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson and Ray Lewis, the man who most consider the club’s all-time greatest player, in attendance.

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson enjoying himself at the 149th Preakness Stakes! pic.twitter.com/32bJEhbcC8 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 18, 2024

The reigning MVP drew a lot of attention for his outfit, which included a bright pink suit and a stylish hat.

Jackson, whose look seemed to be a hit on social media, was joined at Pimlico Race Course this past weekend by a couple of his Ravens teammates.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, WR Zay Flowers, and TE Charlie Kolar at Preakness pic.twitter.com/dHAYrTSwh8 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Lewis wasn’t just there as a spectator; he also actively participated in the ceremonies.

Ray Lewis delivers an iconic “Riders Up” for the 149th Preakness Stakes with his signature dance! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q9dVlAFJWu — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2024

The middle jewel event, in horse racing’s triple crown, was won by Seize the Grey. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan finished second.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire