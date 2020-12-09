Lamar Jackson: I wouldn’t wish COVID-19 on anybody

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens returned to form on Tuesday night, battering the Cowboys with 294 yards rushing for a 34-17 victory.

Jackson had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground to go along with his 107 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception. That was a solid showing for Jackson’s first game back since testing positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving.

After the game, Jackson said experienced flu-like symptoms with the virus. But he also noted he has not yet fully regained his sense of taste or smell.

“I’m good now,” Jackson said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, though. It’s not good to have.”

After missing last Wednesday’s game against the Steelers, Jackson was just happy to be on the field.

“It felt like I didn’t play [for] a whole season. I was like, ‘It feels good to be back with my guys,'” Jackson said. “Even in practice, walking into the locker room and stuff, I was like, ‘Man, I couldn’t wait to see you, your faces.’ It was, like, two weeks that I didn’t see those guys. I couldn’t wait to get out there and perform for those guys, because I know how much it would mean for us to win games, for sure.”

At 7-5, the Ravens are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC with a big matchup against the Browns — yes, those 9-3 Browns — next week on Monday Night Football.

