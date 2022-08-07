Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been practicing at Ravens camp despite not having a contract extension yet, but his participation won’t extend to Thursday’s preseason opener against the Titans.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will be one of the veteran starters who will remain observers this week.

“Yes, yes, we won’t be playing Lamar,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I think you can kind of extrapolate who will play and who won’t, and then there will be some decisions with some guys that we haven’t completely made yet.”

Jackson only played one series in the team’s third preseason game last summer, so the second exhibition outing may go on without him as well. Tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams, and edge rusher Justin Houston are others who will be skipping this week’s game.

Lamar Jackson won’t play in Ravens preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk