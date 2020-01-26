Lamar Jackson wins Pro Bowl Offensive MVP as AFC beats NFC

The Ravens were the most represented team at the Pro Bowl, so it was only fitting two of the biggest contributors were from Baltimore, too.

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews combined for three touchdowns as the AFC beat the NFC 38-33 in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando.

Jackson was named Pro Bowl Offensive MVP in just the first Pro Bowl of his young career.

In addition to the 12 players that were selected from the NFL's top regular season team, the AFC was coached by Baltimore's coaching staff.

Mourning Kobe Bryant

The Pro Bowl's priority in the grand scheme of things took a backseat Sunday afternoon after NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California. He was 41 years old.

Ravens players tweeted their condolences after news of his death broke and the sports world slowed to honor Bryant.

Hurting like the rest of the world right now but not as much as Kobe's Family. Everybody keep them in your thoughts and prayers #RIPKobe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 26, 2020

Jackson was interviewed by ESPN's Lisa Salters during the game, where he spoke highly of Bryant's career.

"That's a legend, man," Jackson said. "He did so much for the game of basketball. A lot of people looked up to Kobe Bryant, including myself. From what I heard, he was a great person as well. My prayers are with his family."

Lamar Starts

The second-year quarterback had a strong outing in his first ever Pro Bowl appearance.

Jackson finished 16-of-23 for 185 yards through the air with two touchdowns and an interception. He added six yards on the ground on just two carries.

His two touchdown passes were tied for a game-high as he played for a majority of the first half.

For his day, he won Pro Bowl Offensive MVP. It almost assuredly won't be his only MVP from the 2019 season.

Other Ravens In Action

But it wasn't just Jackson that saw the field for the Ravens.

Andrews finished the game with a game-high nine receptions for 73 yards -- a team high. He also caught a touchdown pass from Jackson in the second quarter.

Mark Ingram led all players on the ground with 31 yards on five carries, with the help of three of his offensive linemen: Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda and Orlando Brown Jr.

Defensively, Marlon Humphrey had three tackles, Earl Thomas had two and Matthew Judon added one as well.

Late in the fourth quarter, Thomas intercepted a pass on the Pro Bowl's new onside kick rule, which replaces a standard onside kick with a 4th-and-15 play. Thomas then lateraled the ball to Humphrey, who pitched it to Judon before the play was whistled dead.

Justin Tucker added a first half 50-yard field goal, too, as the Ravens made sure they were well-known at the Pro Bowl.

