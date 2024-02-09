Lamar Jackson wins 2023 AP Most Valuable Player
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson presents his speech after winning the 2023 AP MVP award at the 13th annual NFL Honors his second time winning the MVP award.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Lamar Jackson showed off another skill on Sunday.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
If the Ravens had known coming into the game that they would hold the Chiefs to 17 points and zero in the second half, they probably would've felt good about their chances to win.
The two QBs were dealing early in Sunday's game.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
Lamar Jackson gets his first test of these playoffs on Saturday.
Lamar Jackson isn't excited to square off against Patrick Mahomes again.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
Charles Omenihu had seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games this season.
“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
“You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”
García followed up his historic postseason with a contract extension.
The NFL held its annual awards show on Thursday in Las Vegas.