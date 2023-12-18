Lamar Jackson: We're just getting started

The Ravens did more than simply secure their 11th win of the season against the Jaguars on Sunday night.

Winning 23-7 on the road assured the Ravens of a place in the postseason for the second straight year and the fifth time in six seasons with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Jackson ran for 97 yards and passed for 171 more before saying that the Ravens will not be resting on their laurels as they move into the final three weeks of the regular season.

"I'm just trying to win. I'm just trying to get there," Jackson said, via the team's website. "I'm grateful for the opportunity. . . . We're just getting started."

The playoff berth checks one box, but the Ravens still have the AFC North title and the top seed in the playoffs in their sites. The push for those accomplishments continues next Monday with a game against the 49ers that could wind up being a Super Bowl preview.