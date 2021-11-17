Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced that Jackson will sit out the first session of the week because he’s sick. Center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home with a non-COVID illness.

“I guess it’s that time of year,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

This is the third time that Jackson has missed practice with an illness this season. He also missed practice time with a back injury, but he has not missed any games and the Ravens won each week that included a Jackson absence. They’ll hope that streak increases to four straight wins against the Bears this Sunday.

Lamar Jackson out of Wednesday’s practice with an illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk