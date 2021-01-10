After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel.

Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from their Week 11 meeting. The Titans gathered on the Ravens’ midfield logo before Tennessee’s 30-24 overtime win, prompting a heated exchange between the head coaches.

“We didn’t see what went on before the game the last time,” Jackson said, via reporter Sarah Ellison. “[Later we saw.] They were standing on our logo and getting into it with our coach. That was disrespectful, because we treat all our opponents with respect. . . . There wasn’t any reason for us to shake hands.”

The Ravens celebrated Marcus Peters‘ interception with 1:50 left on the Titans’ logo at midfield, drawing a 15-yard taunting.

“I was just following my teammates. I had no idea that was happening,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “I didn’t know it was happening until I got there. But at the end of the day, respect is earned. Respect is earned.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel exchanged a handshake with Ravens coach John Harbaugh after Sunday’s wild-card game. After their regular-season meeting, it appeared Harbaugh waved off a handshake with Vrabel, even though both coaches downplayed it afterward.

Vrabel did not want to address the Ravens’ celebration Sunday.

“Nope. I coach the Titans, not the Ravens,” Vrabel said.

No matter, this rivalry has become one of the best in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson: There wasn’t any reason for us to shake hands with Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk