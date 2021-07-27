Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has worn the No. 8 jersey throughout his NFL career and in college as well, but he has a goal to wear No. 1 eventually.

First, however, Jackson wants to win a Super Bowl.

“If we win the Super Bowl, I’m going to No. 1,” Jackson said on the Ravens’ official podcast, via ESPN. “I want the No. 1. That’s my first number ever. My dad told me, ‘Get No. 1 because that’s the best. You’re the best.’ And it always stuck with me.”

Jackson said he hopes to accomplish so much wearing both No. 8 and No. 1 that the Ravens retire both numbers.

“I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want to do that here at the Ravens. So, I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on, do as much as I can with No. 8 on, then come back and do the same thing with 1 on.”

Lamar Jackson wants to win a Super Bowl wearing No. 8, then switch jersey to No. 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk