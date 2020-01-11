Lamar Jackson wants to be 'the Tom Brady' of his era, thinks about Super Bowl every day

Lamar Jackson said he thinks about playing in the Super Bowl "every day" as he discussed his aim to be "the Tom Brady" of his era in the NFL.

Quarterback Jackson is two wins away from reaching the grandest stage of all after producing a stunning individual campaign that is likely to lead him to the league's MVP award.

The Baltimore Ravens went 14-2 in the regular season and host the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round on Saturday, with the second-year pro fully aware of the high stakes.

"Every day I think about the Super Bowl," Jackson, who threw 36 touchdowns and rushed for another seven, told Good Morning Football.

"It's been on my mind since the first game of the season. When I got drafted I told Baltimore that's what I was going to do. I want to be like the Brady of my era."

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the other AFC contest, while the NFC playoffs will see the San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Yet the Ravens won 12 straight games to finish the regular season with some incredible momentum and, with Brady's New England Patriots already out courtesy of the Titans, John Harbaugh's team are the favourites to go all the way this year.

"We started the season 2-0 and then we lost to the Chiefs and we lost to the [Cleveland] Browns," added Jackson.

"Coach said, 'We're gonna find out what we're made of'. After that it was go time and we just knew we've just got to keep stacking, we can't look back.

"No matter how we win we've just got to win. When we played the Seattle Seahawks [in Week 7] I was taking a shower that morning and it fogged up and I put on the thing '14-2' and I told [quarterbacks] coach James Urban that we're gonna go 14-2.

"We ain't losing no more games, I ain't losing no more games."