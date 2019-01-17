Lamar Jackson: I want to be the Tom Brady of Baltimore, win multiple Super Bowls

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to have a legendary future in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A year ago Lamar Jackson was in small talk to be heir to Tom Brady in New England. Now the starting quarterback is talking big about being the heir to Brady in the NFL with aspirations to bring Super Bowls to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson spoke with Ravens’ Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis in December for Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” on his goals in Baltimore. The segment ran Tuesday night and NFL.com summarized the 3-minute teaser, shared Monday night by the show’s account.

Jackson sets sights on Brady levels

Jackson, who overtook Joe Flacco for the starting role in week 11, discussed with Lewis his speed and love for the game before a segue into his vision going forward.

“I already said it when I got drafted: I wanted to bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore,” Jackson said. “So, I’m going to try to bring as much as I can. … I want to bring the Super Bowl here. I want to be the [Tom] Brady [of Baltimore]. I want to be the Brady, bring multiple, if I could.”

.@raylewis checked in with @Ravens standout rookie QB @Lj_era8 about his plans to be the next Tom Brady. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/f1OEPjgyNB — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 14, 2019





It’s not the first time the two have been intertwined. Some thought the Patriots might draft Jackson, Louisville’s Heisman Trophy winner, in the 2018 draft and groom him to be Brady’s replacement. Prior to the draft he called Brady and Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton “superheroes.”

A long way to go

Jackson led the Ravens to a 6-1 record, closing the season with an AFC North title and the first playoff appearance in three seasons. He rushed for 695 yards, more than any other quarterback this season despite playing half the games. His 119 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals was the most by a quarterback in his starting debut.

His success will look a little different than Brady’s given their different skill sets and approaches. But Jackson is hoping by the time he’s at two decades, he can bring Baltimore at least five Super Bowl victories. Brady has a chance to make it six, beginning with the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Jackson will go up against Brady for the first time next season when the Patriots go to Baltimore.

