Lamar Jackson visits pit row at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

It’s the Sunday before Memorial Day, which is basically the Super Bowl for auto racing fans. It’s a triple header of big time races, starting in the morning with the Monaco Grand Prix (formula one).

Midday brings the Indianapolis 500 (open wheel racing) and in the evening the Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR) commences in Charlotte.

Lamar Jackson obviously has all the money and clout that he needs to attend any of the three races, in V.I.P. style, but he picked the NASCAR event.

He showed up to support NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney (the winner of last year’s edition of this race), and hang out in his pits. You can see Jackson sporting the Blaney 12 shirt in the video below:

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson makes an appearance at NASCAR pic.twitter.com/lCV5NTWpNm — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 27, 2024

Towards the end of the video, you can see the reigning NFL MVP interact with Joshua Appleby, who was a punter at Louisville during Jackson’s time at the program.

Appleby, who we’re not really sure Jackson actually recognizes and/or remembers in this clip, is now part of the pit crew at Trackhouse Racing.

Lamar certainly seems to enjoy racing, in all its forms, as he also attended the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore last weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 was won by Christopher Bell. Blaney crashed out early and did not finish the race.

