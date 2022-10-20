Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury that made him a limited participant in practice.

But whatever the issue is, it’s not affecting him too much.

Jackson was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s session.

But tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) did not practice for the second straight day, calling into question their potential availability for Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (rest/quad) also didn’t practice.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (foot), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (heel), and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) got back on the field as limited participants after they didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and linebacker Justin Houston (groin) remained limited. And running back Justice Hill (hamstring) remained full.

Lamar Jackson upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk