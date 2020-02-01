Lamar Jackson is the unanimous NFL MVP

It’s official: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. And he got every vote.

In a decision that had been expected for months but was officially announced on Saturday night at NFL Honors, Jackson was named the MVP, and he was selected unanimously.

Jackson was phenomenal from start to finish this season. He led the league in touchdown passes with 36, and also set a new NFL quarterback record with 1,206 rushing yards. And he did that while playing in only 15 games, because the Ravens had already locked up home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs before the final game of the season.

This is the second consecutive year that the league MVP award went to a second-year quarterback, in his first full season as a starter. Last year’s MVP was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This is also the seventh consecutive year that the MVP has been a quarterback, with Jackson following Mahomes, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning. The last non-quarterback to win MVP was Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. Quarterbacks have also won 12 of the last 13 MVPs.

Jackson just turned 23 years old this month, and he’s already one of the league’s brightest young stars. He has a great future ahead of him, with on MVP award down and perhaps some more to come.