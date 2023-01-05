Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley on Baltimore injury report ahead of Week 18 vs. Cincinnati

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed his team's past four games with a knee injury, remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice ahead of a Week 18 AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson had 174 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception along with 58 rushing yards in Baltimore's 19-17 win against the Bengals in October.

Tyler Huntley, who is 2-2 in the four starts he's made in Jackson's absence, was listed on the Ravens' injury report as limited by a shoulder/wrist injury.

Third-string quarterback Anthony Brown has attempted just five passes in the only NFL game in which he's appeared - a Week 14 win against Pittsburgh.

Defensive end Calais Campbell did not participate Wednesday because of rest/knee. Receiver DeSean Jackson was a non-participant because of illness. Cornerback Marcus Peters was a limited participant (calf). Cornerback Kevon Seymour was limited by a finger injury.

The only player listed on the Bengals' injury report was defensive end Sam Hubbard, who has missed the past two games after he was injured in a Week 15 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

