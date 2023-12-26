Lamar Jackson trips over umpire in end zone, 49ers take 2-0 lead on safety

The 49ers have a 2-0 lead on the Ravens after a bizarre play early in the first quarter of Monday night's game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was trying to evade 49ers pass rushers while running into the end zone on a first down and began moving toward umpire Alex Moore. Moore fell to the ground while trying to backpedal out of Jackson's way and the quarterback tripped over the official.

Jackson tried to throw the ball away before hitting the turf, but the ball did not make it back to the line of scrimmage and Jackson was flagged for intentional grounding. Since he was in the end zone at the time of the pass, the play resulted in a safety and a lead for the Niners.

It was the second significant play to take place in the Ravens end zone in the first quarter. The first came when Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton picked off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to thwart a scoring chance set up by a pair of passes to tight end George Kittle that netted the 49ers 71 yards, but the joy Baltimore had after that play was over in a hurry.