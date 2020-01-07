Lamar Jackson is treating the AFC Divisional matchup with the Titans ‘as a Super Bowl game’

Although Lamar Jackson has had a very successful record-breaking season--leading the league in touchdown passes, being named to the NFL's first-team All-Pro, and breaking the all-time quarterback rushing record--the MVP favorite remains humble and hungry, determined to achieve one major goal.

That goal is to win the Super Bowl.

However, Jackson and the Ravens still have to prove themselves before they can reach that stage and claim that title.

"I'm not the greatest. I'm not the best," Jackson said. "I just want to win and keep winning. So, I just have to keep working."

The AFC North champion Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC's Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Jackson is focused and treating this upcoming game as his last chance.

"This playoff game is a Super Bowl game, because if you don't win, you're out. You're going home into next season. So, I'm treating every game like it's a Super Bowl game until I'm in there."

It marks exactly one year since the Ravens fell short to the Los Angeles Chargers in their wild-card playoff game. It was a game in which the rookie QB struggled, going just 2-for-8 for 17 yards and an interception at halftime.

"Bro, I really hate it," Jackson said of that loss. "I can't wait to play this week coming up. So, I don't really want to talk about it anymore. It's over."

Since then, Jackson hasn't let his poor performance discourage him but rather using it as motivation to bounce back stronger than ever. Clearly, his mindset has been working.

