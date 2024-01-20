Lamar Jackson tosses touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, Ravens lead 10-3

The Ravens and Texans each scored a field goal in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional-round matchup.

But Baltimore has put the ball in the box for the game's first touchdown.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit receiver Nelson Agholor with a 3-yard score to give the Ravens a 10-3 lead with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

That play capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive that took 6:14 off the clock.

Jackson started the drive — and ended the first quarter — with a 23-yard scramble up the middle. Jackson then put the Ravens in Texans territory with a 17-yard pass to Zay Flowers.

Running back Gus Edwards converted third-and-1 with a 6-yard run and Jackson converted third-and-5 with a 15-yard scramble down to the 2-yard line.

A play later, Jackson connected with Agholor in the end zone to give Baltimore a seven-point advantage.

Each team hit a field goal of at least 50 yards in the first quarter. Justin Tucker scored the game’s first points with a 53-yard kick with 8:36 left in the period. Then Ka’imi Fairbairn connected from 50-yards out with 28 seconds left in the quarter.