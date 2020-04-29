Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards again? Vegas seems to think so

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did it all in 2019.

En route to his first league MVP, Jackson threw for over 3,100 yards and an NFL-best 36 passing touchdowns a season ago. Additionally, the 23-year-old QB finished the season with 1,206 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

After a standout sophomore season, will Jackson be able to reach that 1,000-yard mark once again in his third year? Vegas seems to think so, as one sportsbook placed the over-under for Jackson's season rushing total at 999.5.

Should Jackson top that mark, he'd be the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. Vick was the only quarterback prior to Jackson to reach that 1,000-yard threshold when he finished with 1,039 rushing yards in 2006, but he missed the following season serving jail time due to dogfighting charges.

Despite Vegas' prediction, Jackson told local reporters last week that he doesn't plan to run the ball as much in 2020 as he did in 2019.

"I doubt that I am going to be carrying the ball a lot going further into the future, because we have dynamic running backs and even more receivers," Jackson said. "We have ‘Hollywood' [Marquise Brown], Mark Andrews, Nick [Boyle], Willie Snead IV, Miles [Boykin], [so] we are going to be pretty good, and I don't think I'll be running a lot."

In this past weekend's NFL Draft, the Ravens added to their already explosive offense by selecting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Texas wideout Devin Duvernay and SMU wideout James Proche.

So, if Jackson chooses to run less often in 2020, he has plenty of talent around him to fill the void.

