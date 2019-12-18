OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Lamar Jackson added to his MVP resume with yet another Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 15, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The award is Jackson's fifth of the season, which ties the NFL record for most awards in one season. He's currently tied with Tom Brady's 2007 season and Cam Newton's 2015 season for most-all time.

ANOTHER AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for @Lj_era8 ‼️



Ties the NFL record for most offensive POW awards in a single season‼️ pic.twitter.com/icxF8eRNwT



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Against the Jets last week, Jackson threw for 212 yards on 15-of-23 passing and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 86 yards on eight carries as well.

Jackson also broke Michael Vick's old record for rushing yards in a season, and now has 1,103 yards rushing on the season.

He'll have two more weeks to add to that total, as well as try for another record-setting Player of the Week award.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson ties NFL record with fifth Player of the Week award of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington