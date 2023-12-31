Advertisement

Lamar Jackson throws touchdown pass on Ravens' first drive

The Ravens thought they had hit a big play on their first play, but an expedited replay showed the ball hit the ground as Rashod Bateman was trying to gain control. They thought they had a 26-yard gain a few plays later on a pass from Lamar Jackson to Justice Hill, but Isaiah Likely was called for offensive pass interference.

The Ravens then faced a third-and-16 from their own 19 and converted with an 18-yard gain on a screen pass to Hill.

Hill scored four plays later on a 20-yard reception from Jackson. He has two receptions for 38 yards, and Jackson is 4-of-5 for 77 yards.

The Dolphins lost cornerback Xavien Howard on the drive.

He was carted from the sideline with a foot injury and is questionable to return.

The Dolphins added a field goal on their second drive after Tyreek Hill dropped a touchdown pass. They lead 10-7.