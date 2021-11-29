Lamar Jackson throws three second quarter interceptions vs. Browns

In Lamar Jackson’s remarkable NFL career, the most interceptions he’d ever thrown in a game before his Sunday night performance against the Browns was three, in a 26-23 win over the Steelers in 2019. Jackson managed to match that total in the second quarter against the Browns, which is impressive in some weird way. When you throw three picks in 2:15 of game clock, that is unique. Jackson, who had thrown eight interceptions in 309 attempts this season through Week 11, couldn’t stop giving the ball away to his division rival.

Jackson’s first pick was an attempted pass to tight end Mark Andrews that two different Browns defenders could have come down with — linebacker Malcolm Smith almost had it, but Smith tipped the ball to cornerback Denzel Ward, who made an amazing play for the pick. Ward has three interceptions in his last four games. That pick came with 2:40 left in the first half.

WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY DENZEL WARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/50e1QWFFXq — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2021

Then, with 1:02 left in the first hald, second-year safety Grant Delpit, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, got Jackson on a robber look in which he snuck down and muddied the picture over the middle.

And with 25 seconds left in the first half, Jackson threw a pick to safety Ronnie Harrison on another pass intended for Andrews. All three interceptions were intended for Andrews, though it’s not the tight end’s fault.

Ronnie Harrison with the pick on Lamar Jackson. We have so many interceptions……so many pic.twitter.com/fNvkjgXYkj — Bama NFL (@TheBamaNFL) November 29, 2021

The Ravens have more than a good chance to win this game and push their record to 8-3 because the Browns have been even more offensively inept, but this isn’t something Jackson will want on his resume down the road.