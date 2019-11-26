Lamar Jackson throws fifth touchdown pass to give Ravens 42-6 lead

Lamar Jackson threw six touchdown passes all of last season when he started seven games. He has thrown five Monday night.

It tied his career high set in the season opener against the Dolphins. He had four last week against Houston and three against Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Jackson, the MVP favorite, has 24 touchdown passes this season and five interceptions.

The Ravens have scored a touchdown on every possession so far, taking a 42-6 lead on the Rams at the start of the fourth quarter.

Jackson has thrown his last pass and made his last run of the night, with Robert Griffin III getting mop-up duty.

Jackson went 15-of-20 for 169 yards and five touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes to Marquise Brown, two to Willie Snead and one to Melvin Ingram.

Jackson also rushed for 95 yards on eight carries. That gives him 876 rushing yards for the season, on pace to obliterate Michael Vick’s NFL single-season record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.