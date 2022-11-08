Lamar Jackson throws 100th career touchdown pass

Charean Williams
Lamar Jackson threw 16 touchdown passes in 12 games last season. He has 16 in nine games this season.

His 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely on Monday Night was the 100th of Jackson’s five-year career and has the Ravens out to a 7-0 lead over the Saints.

Jackson went 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown on the team’s second possession, directing an 11-play, 76-yard drive. His completions went to five different targets, including DeSean Jackson.

DeSean Jackson caught a 16-yarder in his debut with the team.

Lamar Jackson also ran 4 yards for a first down on third-and-one.

The Saints punted on their first two drives, picking up only one first down.

