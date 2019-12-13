Lamar Jackson thinks Tom Brady's still got it, laughs at race challenge

Matt Weyrich

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, while Lamar Jackson has arguably had the best season of any signal caller in football this season.

While Brady certainly isn't known for using his legs, the Patriots quarterback challenged the speedy Jackson to a race on Thursday--but with a catch. Jackson had to wear roller blades while they ran on grass.

But Jackson didn't count out the 42-year-old veteran, saying, "he could probably win that race."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Remember, folks. We're talking about this guy.

Roller-blades or not, our money is still on Jackson.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson thinks Tom Brady's still got it, laughs at race challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next