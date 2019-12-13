Lamar Jackson thinks Tom Brady's still got it, laughs at race challenge

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, while Lamar Jackson has arguably had the best season of any signal caller in football this season.

While Brady certainly isn't known for using his legs, the Patriots quarterback challenged the speedy Jackson to a race on Thursday--but with a catch. Jackson had to wear roller blades while they ran on grass.

But Jackson didn't count out the 42-year-old veteran, saying, "he could probably win that race."

Brady on foot vs. Lamar in roller-blades



Who you got?



Jackson isn't so sure he'd win that one😂 pic.twitter.com/pSn2PXv6jY







— NBC Sports Ravens (@NBCSRavens) December 13, 2019

Remember, folks. We're talking about this guy.

Tom Brady proved QB combine numbers are important…but they're not everything 🐐



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/6qAS6d9L6e



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2019

Roller-blades or not, our money is still on Jackson.

