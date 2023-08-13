Lamar Jackson teases rookie Malik Cunningham as ‘QB1’ for Patriots

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is crossing his fingers that New England Patriots rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham earns a starting job this season.

Cunningham, who was originally seen as a long-shot hopeful to make the Patriots’ roster, turned heads by breathing life into the offense and leading the unit to its one and only touchdown in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

One could surmise that Jackson would surpass Trace McSorley on the depth chart given his versatility as a quarterback and wide receiver. Someone might even go as far as putting him ahead of Bailey Zappe, if he continues to perform at the level he showed against the Texans.

But could he really move ahead of Mac Jones as a starter? Cunningham’s former college teammate, Jackson, would love to see it.

“QB1,” Jackson posted, along with a fingers crossed emoji, on Cunningham’s Instagram page.

Cunningham is without question the most intriguing Patriots player in training camp. Make no mistake, he still has his work cut out just to make the final roster, but if he sticks around and continues to improve, his talent could grow beyond that of just a QB3.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire