Lamar Jackson takes shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots in Week 3

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted.

And you know what? He's right.

One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 37-26 road victory over the New England Patriots in Sunday's Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium.

Afterwards, he took aim at his critics.

"I’m not no one-dimensional type of player," Jackson told FOX Sports' Pam Oliver. "I like to win. I’m very competitive, and so is my team and that’s why we’re going to have so much success. We just got to keep it going."

Jackson torched the Patriots defense on Sunday.

He completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 218 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Ravens with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. His rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter ended any hopes of a Patriots comeback.

The Jackson 5



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/hT0X3LhONq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

An anonymous defensive coordinator offered a scathing criticism of Jackson's passing abilities in a story published by The Athletic's Mike Sando over the offseason.

"If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game," the coordinator said. "He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback."

Jackson not only looks like an elite quarterback, he should be the MVP favorite after three weeks. He won the award in 2019 -- his first full season as the Ravens' starter -- and it wouldn't be surprising if he wins it again.

The 25-year-old star has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 749 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has racked up 243 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, too. All together, Jackson has accumulated 992 of the 1,141 yards of offense the Ravens have tallied in three weeks. He has been directly responsible for all of their touchdowns as well.

Jackson is the toughest quarterback to gameplan against in the league right now. He's a unique talent that has been nearly unstoppable to begin the season, all while making his critics look foolish.