Lamar Jackson still ‘ticked off’ by Divisional Round loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens had a bit of an up-and-down season in 2020, but put together five-straight wins to make it to the postseason. However, after beating the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round, Baltimore lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round in what was a relatively disappointing performance by the Ravens’ offense.

When asked about how much it bothered him not to be able to finish the game against Buffalo, Jackson said that he was still ‘ticked off’ by the loss.

“Yes, I was ticked off about the playoff loss. Everyone hates losing. I feel, if you’re cool with losing, then you shouldn’t be playing that sport. Or whatever you did, you shouldn’t be doing it if you’re cool with losing. But I was ticked off. I’m still ticked off. I’m going to always be ticked off losing. I don’t care how old the game was – I really don’t – I’m going to always remember that loss more than a victory and what you did in a victory. I told them – when they were telling me I had a concussion and stuff – I was like, ‘Man, I want to play. Just send me back out there. I remember the plays and stuff like that. I know all this and that. I’m not dizzy or anything.’ But I’ve got to follow the NFL rules.”

The fact that Jackson says he was lobbying to get back on the field despite having a concussion speaks to his competitive spirit and his will to help his team win. The fourth-year quarterback is an extremely competitive player, and has said before that he remembers losses.

Many Baltimore players have expressed that their goal is to win a Super Bowl. The team certainly has the talent to do so, and with playoff losses like the one to the Bills serving as motivation, it should only propel them further towards a championship.