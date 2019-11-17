Lamar Jackson stars again as Ravens thrash Texans, Vikings rally to down Broncos

Lamar Jackson overshadowed fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson as the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Jackson had four touchdown passes as the in-form Ravens recorded a sixth straight victory – their longest winning streak since 2000 – with a resounding 41-7 result at home in what was the headline act in the early schedule on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys had to work far harder to see off a Detroit Lions team once again without Matthew Stafford, while the Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 20-0 half-time deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 27-23.

Kyle Allen endured a rough outing as the Carolina Panthers surprisingly fell to the Atlanta Falcons, a result that puts the New Orleans Saints – 34-17 winners over the Tamp Bay Buccaneers – in the driving seat in the NFC South.

The Buffalo Bills moved to 7-3 with a 37-20 result against the Miami Dolphins and there was an excellent outing for Sam Darnold, his four touchdown passes helping the New York Jets to a 34-17 victory over a Washington Redskins franchise who now own a sorry 1-9 record.

RAVENS CONTINUE TO BE LEMAR-VELLOUS

It was billed as the battle between the former first-round picks and college rivals. Instead, the clash between dynamic duo Jackson – who threw four touchdown passes and also ran for 86 yards – and Watson turned into a lopsided contest.

Mark Ingram caught a pair of touchdowns while Gus Edwards galloped in on the ground for a 63-yard score against a Houston team who struggled badly, meaning they slip to 6-4 for the season.

They did at least avoid a shut-out loss on their travels, Carlos Hyde rumbling in from 41 yards out midway through the fourth quarter. It was a tough outing for Watson, though, as he managed just 169 yards passing while also throwing an interception.

With the Texans beaten, the Indianapolis Colts now top the AFC South after quarterback Jacoby Brissett led them to a 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on his return from a knee injury.

VIKINGS BUCK TREND TO BEAT BRONCOS

A first home loss of the season appeared on the cards for Minnesota when they mustered just 47 yards of offense in the first half.

However, Kirk Cousins engineered a stunning turnaround after the interval, the quarterback throwing for 319 yards and three scores, including a stunning 59-yard effort to Stefon Diggs.

They still had to survive a dramatic finish to prevail, though, as Denver failed to cap off a late fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown, throwing three incomplete passes after they had moved the ball to the four-yard line in the closing seconds.

NO DOUBTING THOMAS AS PANTHERS SLIP UP

After a stunning home loss to Atlanta in Week 10, New Orleans relied on Michael Thomas to help them returning to winning ways at the expense of Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver Thomas finished with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, in the process becoming the first player in NFL history to record 90 or more receptions in the first 10 games of a season.

The Saints' 8-2 record gives them a comfortable cushion at the top of their division after nearest rivals Carolina fell to the Falcons, who picked off Panthers quarterback Allen four times in a dominant 29-3 road win.