Lamar Jackson to sit out again in second preseason game

Josh Alper
1 min read
Neither team will be playing their starting quarterback when the Ravens and Cardinals get together on Sunday night.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday that Lamar Jackson will sit out this weekend. Kyler Murray said earlier this week that he will be on the Cardinals sideline.

Jackson did not play in the Ravens’ preseason opener either and playing in the third preseason game may not be in the cards for a player who is looking for a new contract before the first game of the regular season.

Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown did the lion’s share of the quarterbacking for Baltimore in the opener and they are the only options this time because Brett Hundley was released this week.

Harbaugh said some other starters, including tight end Mark Andrews, will also sit out against Arizona.

Lamar Jackson to sit out again in second preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

